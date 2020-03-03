The Children's Art Guild Fashion Show

On Tuesday, March 3, 100 children will walk the runway in an assortment of vintage, spring's latest looks and beachwear in support of The Dance Foundation. The event will include a luncheon at the Country Club of Birmingham hosted by The Children’s Arts Guild.

The Children’s Arts Guild is a support organization for The Dance Foundation, founded in 1975 by Jennie Robertson, Virginia Sanford Donovan and Mary Conyers Cooper. The Dance Foundation, led by Executive Director Diane Litsey and her wonderful staff, plays an important role in the community with its outreach programs. Annually reaching more than 2,000 students in 27 schools and child development centers, with support from donors like the Children's Arts Guild, the foundation works to fulfill its mission of teaching the art of dance to all, inspiring creativity and confidence. When the music starts, problems fade, and students grow empowered.