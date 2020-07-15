Children's Literature Writing Workshop

There is a variety of genres within children's literature: picture books, easy readers, early chapter books, middle-grade, and young adult. Learn about children's literature tropes, practice with some writing prompts, and brainstorm ideas for your very own children's book at this writing workshop with author Kerry Madden-Lunsford.

Kerry Madden-Lunsford is a children's author and Director the Creative Writing Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Her most recent children's book publication is Ernestine's Milky Way (2019), a picture book set in the 1940s about a little girl who delivers milk to her neighbors. Other notable children's work includes Nothing Fancy About Kathryn and Tucker (2013) illustrated by her daughter Lucy Madden-Lunsford and the award-winning Maggie Valley Trilogy: Gentle's Holler (2005), Louisiana's Song (2007), Jessie's Mountain (2008). Visit Kerry Madden-Lunsford's website to explore her books and learn more about her!

This writing workshop is for teens rising to grades 7-12. Registration is required to receive the necessary Zoom Meeting information through email.

Email teen librarians Matt Layne or Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org for more information.