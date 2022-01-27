Chris Herron: Former NBA Player on Addiction/Recovery

Mountain Brook High School 3650 Bethune Drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chris will share his recovery journey in a brutally honest format with just a microphone. The event will start with a 5-minute film introducing Herren and showing highlights of his basketball career and his dream to play in the NBA which began to unravel by making a few bad decisions. From growing up in Fall River, MA to playing Division 1 basketball and in the NBA, he will take the audience on his journey from addiction to sobriety. Additionally, he will relate his story to the audience addressing themes of gateway drugs, prescription drug use, vaping and the responsibility of prevention starting with us all. To conclude the event Chris will field questions from the audience.

