Christmas in October

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Get a head start on your holiday cheer with Christmas in October! Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for a fun and festive evening of making holiday crafts to keep for your home for yourself or to give to someone special. For ages 21+.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make 10 items. Choose from Christmas ornaments, gift tags, potpourri, candle making, botanical pumpkins, tie-dye ceramic tiles, and more! Beer, wine, and snacks will be served. Grab a friend and sign up now!

Cost is $60 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $65 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/christmas-in-october.php

