Join us for Mountain Brook's Citizen Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 26th from 11:00am to 2:00pm-it is going to be a blast! Kick off the fun with a live performance by the Mountain Brook Junior High Jazz Band from 11:00 to 12:00. Cool off with Kona Ice, get creative with face painting, hop on the trackless train, jump into the bounce houses and foam pit, and don't miss the touch-a-truck experience! Plus there is food, fun, and surprises for everyone! Everything is free and open to all ages-bring your family, your friends, and your festive spirit!