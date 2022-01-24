Claasic Film Series: "The Way We Were"
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classic Film Series. January 24, "The Way We Were" (1973) with Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford. Bring your own brown bag lunch which you may eat while the movie is showing (lunch will not be provided). There will be a discussion of the movie following the screening. January 24, 2022, Homewood Public Library, 12:00-2:00pm.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, events, Film