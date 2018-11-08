CLASSICAL MYTHOLOGY

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classical Mythology with Dr. Shannon Flynt, Assistant Professor of Classics, Samford University. Myths are sacred narratives, legends, or folktales that express a society's religious values and norms that a society uses to explain life, ideals, and beliefs. Who are Athena, Diana, Neptune, Hermes, Hades, Venus, Apollo, and Ares? Professor Flynt will bring these mythical characters from the Greeks and Romans to life for us. November 8 and 15 at 2:00pm.

