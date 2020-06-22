Learn and play with clay! During this two week camp, students will learn the basics of ceramic art including the properties and limitations of working with clay, glazing, and kiln firing. Each student will create several pieces using hand-building techniques, the slab roller, and the clay extruder. The camp is taught by Space One Eleven staff members.

June 22 – 26, 9 am to 3 pm

and

July 6 – 10, 9 am to 3 pm

Students must register for both weeks

$392 per student

Rising grades 6-12