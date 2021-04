Brew your favorite coffee or tea, serve it up in your favorite mug, and join me for O'Neal Library's Coffee Klatch! Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting. Meeting credentials will be sent out the morning of the event. Mark your calendar each Wednesday at 11am to chat with neighbors and make new friends!

For more information, contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org or 205.445.1117.