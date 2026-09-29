Collage Shirts Workshop with Peter "Float" Lücker

Design and create a one-of-a-kind wearable artwork using collage techniques and heat press technology. Participants will combine shapes, patterns, and personal designs to produce custom shirts while learning the basics of layout, transfer, and production. This class blends visual art with functional design in an engaging, hands-on format.

While ArtPlay will have T-shirts available, participants should plan to bring their own cotton/poly blend T-shirt(s) to personalize (2–3 recommended).

About the Teaching Artist: Peter “Float” Lücker is a self-taught artist with over 20 years of experience and a strong focus on public art and community engagement. He has spent the past decade working in STEAM education, encouraging creative problem-solving and hands-on learning through art.