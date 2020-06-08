College Prep Virtual Intensive

Students will work with college professors and theatre professionals from across the country to perfect their audition package. This virtual intensive is perfect for rising juniors and seniors wanting to major in musical theatre. By working with these remarkable instructors virtually, students will leave this intensive with a song, monologue, and dance prepared for their college pre-screen auditions.

Ages: 15+

Tuition: $300

*Qualifies as a Conservatory audition prerequisite

M-F, June 8-12, 9:00am-12:00noon

Enrollees need access to the following: