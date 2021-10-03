Come Down, Get Down, Fry-Down!
to
Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
The Cahaba River Fry-Down is a celebration of the Cahaba River – our region’s primary drinking water source and a treasure trove of biological diversity. The principal fundraiser for the Cahaba River Society, Fry-Down is a traditionally competitive cook-off surrounded by a party!
$20 donation for adults, kids 12 and under free
Info
Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222