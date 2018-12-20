Come see Santa Claus at Summer Classics Home

Santa Claus will be visiting the Summer Classics Home Store in Pelham, Alabama located at 3140 Pelham Parkway, every Thursday leading up to Christmas from 2:00 p.m-5:00 p.m. during the annual Holiday Open House. Children are invited to come by the store to give their last-minute requests and take a photograph with Santa. Holiday snacks will be served as well.

Summer Classics Home 3140 Pelham Parkway , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35124 View Map
