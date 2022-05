Community Grief Support's General Loss Virtual Support Group

This support group is for spousal, parent, grandparent, or sibling loss survivors, and will convene for 10 consecutive weeks. Please register on our website. This support group is virtual and is led by Jan Owen, ALC.

Location: Virtual Meeting

Time: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Days: Thursday Evenings

May 19 – July 28 (July 21 meeting is canceled due to our Lift Your Spirits Fundraiser & Auction)