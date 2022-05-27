Community Grief Support's Loss of Adult Child Support Group

This support group is for any parent who has lost an adult aged child (18 & up). Pre-consultation is required to register. If interested, call Steve Sweatt, CGS Clinical Director, at 205.870.8667. This support group is led by Steve Sweatt, LPC, LMFT.

Location: Edgewood Presbyterian Church

850 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209

Time: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Days: Fridays

May 27 – July 29