Community Grief Support's Loss of Adult Child Support Group
Edgewood Presbyterian Church 850 Oxmoor Rd , Birmingham, Alabama 35209
This support group is for any parent who has lost an adult aged child (18 & up). Pre-consultation is required to register. If interested, call Steve Sweatt, CGS Clinical Director, at 205.870.8667. This support group is led by Steve Sweatt, LPC, LMFT.
Location: Edgewood Presbyterian Church
850 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209
Time: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Days: Fridays
May 27 – July 29
Info
