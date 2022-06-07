Community Grief Support's Over-The-Mountain Retired Widowed Support Group
to
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Spousal loss survivor groups convene weekday mornings twice-per-month throughout the year. You may join at any time. Please register on our website. These support groups are led by Steve Sweatt, LPC, LMFT.
Over-the-Mountain Area
Location: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church
Time: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Days: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays
Year Round
Info
