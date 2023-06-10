Community Plant Swap

Join us for O'Neal Library's first plant swap! Bring in your healthy plants, seeds, and gardening tools to trade, then leave with your new favorite plant. We will not be accepting plant donations before the program. Items will only be accepted at the program. All plants are welcome! If possible, please try to identify your plants, so they can be labeled.

Items to swap:

Propagated, healthy clippings

Healthy seedlings

Surplus seeds

Healthy plants that you are looking to rehome

Excess gardening supplies and tools

Be sure to bring pots or planters that you do not mind parting with when trading plants with other patrons.

If you have any questions, please contact Gracie Roth at groth@oneallibrary.org.