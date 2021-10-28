OLLI at UA presents "Constitutional Law," presented by Carl Doerfler. The 14th Amendment states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States, nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property which it's jurisdiction, the equal protection of the laws." Adopted on July 9, 1868, as one of the Reconstruction amendments, various interpretations have been applied in state courts. This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.