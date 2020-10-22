Cornerstone's Harvest of Hope at Home

Join Cornerstone Schools of Alabama as the Women’s Service Board hosts our 17th Annual Harvest of Hope at Home on October 22, 2020. A gourmet meal delivery event where all guests will enjoy a three-course meal for two catered by Black Sheep Kitchen, cookies by Cookie Fix, and carefully curated wine pairings by United Johnson Brothers, delivered to your home! In addition, sponsors and their guests will enjoy an elevated wine pairing, exclusive Cornerstone gifts and the chance to win a trip for six to St. James Club in Antigua. Supporters will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items from home through our online auction, which will go live on October 19th.

We hope that you will share these meals with friends, clients, neighbors, and others throughout the community, in an effort to spread the good news of Cornerstone! As always, 100% of proceeds will benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama.

The deadline for orders is October 7th. Coolers may be delivered to the following zip codes: 35209, 35213, 35216, 35223, 35226, 35242, 35243 or picked up at Black Sheep Kitchen on the day of the event.

Once tickets are purchased, the primary contact will receive a link to a Google Form via email to collect order preferences and delivery address(es).