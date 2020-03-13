Cornerstone's Schoolhouse Rock
Regions Field 1401 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Schoolhouse Rock is an annual fundraiser hosted by Cornerstone School’s Junior Board. Over the years, the event has grown from 300 to over 1,000 guests and has raised more than $1.2 million for Cornerstone’s students. The 2019 event was voted Best of Birmingham – Charity Event in About Town Magazine for the fourth year in a row!
For the 15th Annual Schoolhouse Rock, guests will enjoy live music from Just a Few Cats, a silent auction, event giveaways, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. It’s going to be a rock’n good time you will not want to miss. #Rockin4Kids
* Cocktail Attire
* Valet Service at Executive Entrance on 1st Avenue South
* Schoolhouse Rock is an adults only event.