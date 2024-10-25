Cornerstone Schools of Alabama 21st Annual Harvest of Hope

Join us as the Women’s Service Board hosts our 21st Annual Harvest of Hope on October 25, 2024 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, music by Eric Essix, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a brief program highlighting Cornerstone’s successes. New this year, Harvest of Hope will feature a wide array of artwork by local artists and our talented Cornerstone students, showcasing the artistic expressions from our community. We will also recognize the 2024 Harvest of Hope Honoree and the Volunteer of the Year.

As always, 100% of the proceeds will directly benefit the students of Cornerstone. We hope you will join us!