Counterintelligence

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Counterintelligence." Instructor: John Davis, Retired U.S. Counterintelligence Officer

John will draw from his experiences as a U.S. Counterintelligence officer in Europe during the Cold War. He will describe the influences which brought him to a life in the secret world of counterintelligence and how these impacted his dealings with the moral and ethical challenges of such a career. He will offer insights on the value of learning foreign languages, continuing education, and making time for international awareness.

