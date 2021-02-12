Craft at Home: DIY Felt Heart Pins

Learn to make adorable felt heart pins with craft instructor Virginia Brasher on YouTube! The craft will involve simple embroidery stitches perfect for beginner sewers.

Registration is required to receive a craft kit for in-person or curbside pick-up. These kits will include the following materials:

Colorful felt

Rainbow embroidery floss

Hand-sewing needles, size 20 or 22

Pins with an adhesive back

Printed paper template

You will also need a pair of scissors to complete this craft at home.

This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teen@oneallibrary.org. Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens with our new e-newsletter!

Virginia Brasher is an artist, crafter, baker, and farmer of Peaceful Acres Farm in Morris, Alabama. She has taught amazing virtual crafts to the O'Neal Library in Mountain Brook, including block printing, cake decorating, and pottery. Learn more about Virginia and Peaceful Acres Farm on Facebook (@peacefulacreshippie) and Instagram (@peaceful_acres_farm).