Craft at Home for Teens: DIY Mugs

A warm cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate winter.

Learn to make your own clay mug with craft instructor Virginia Brasher on Zoom!

This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate and receive supplies. Zoom attendance is MANDATORY for this program. Please check your email for Zoom information, curbside pick-up times, and program updates. This program may be messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty and prepare ample workspace before the program begins. We ask that you handle all supplies with care to minimize risks of injury. If you have any questions, email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.

Virginia Brasher is an artist, crafter, baker, and farmer of Peaceful Acres Farm in Morris, Alabama. She has taught amazing virtual crafts to the O'Neal Library in Mountain Brook, such as block printing, watercolor painting, and cake decorating. Learn more about Virginia and Peaceful Acres Farm on Facebook (@peacefulacreshippie) and Instagram (@peaceful_acres_farm).