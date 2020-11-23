Craft Pick Up Packs: Coffee Filter Turkeys for Thanksgiving

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is Coffee Filter Turkeys. These coffee filter/clothes pin turkeys are an easy Thanksgiving craft for kids to make. 

Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.

Crafts, Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
