Craft Pick Up Packs: DIY Kaleidoscope

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is a DIY Kaleidoscope. Discover how ordinary beads and cardboard tubes become beautiful reflecting prism patterns with these 4 3/4" kaleidoscope kits!

Pick up a pack Tuesday thru Thursday.

Info

Crafts, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
