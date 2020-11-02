Craft Pick Up Packs: Fairy Houses
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is fairy houses. Use the pack to create your very own fairy house and display it in the library's outside fairy garden.
Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.
