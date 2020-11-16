Craft Pick Up Packs: Fall Leafy Hedgehog Magnet Craft Kit
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is Fall Leafy Hedgehog Magnet Craft Kit. With a sweet snout and cheerful googly eyes, this hedgehog magnet craft kit for kids is sure to be a hit!
Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.
Info
Crafts, Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family