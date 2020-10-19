Craft Pick Up Packs: Magic Wizard Wands
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is Magic Wizard Wands. Find the perfect stick outside and use the craft pack and instructions to transform it into a wizard wand.
Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.
