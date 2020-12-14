Craft Pick Up Packs: Pinecone Owls
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is pinecone owls using shredded cottonballs and stuffing them between pinecone spikes to create a snowy owl. Add googly eyes, pipe cleaner wings, and a pipe cleaner beak.
Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.
