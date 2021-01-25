Craft Pick Up Packs: Raindrop Suncatcher

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is a Raindrop Suncatcher using crayon shavings and wax paper. Iron shavings onto wax paper and cut out for a cool suncatcher.

Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.

Crafts, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
