Craft Pick Up Packs: Raindrop Suncatcher
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is a Raindrop Suncatcher using crayon shavings and wax paper. Iron shavings onto wax paper and cut out for a cool suncatcher.
Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.
