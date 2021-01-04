Craft Pick Up Packs: Twig and Tissue Paper Snowflakes
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register each child to pick up supplies and instructions at the Children's storytelling room back ramp outside the library. This week's craft is Twig and Tissue Paper Snowflakes. You will received 3 twigs of equal length, glue them together, paint them, add tissue paper and glitter for your own unique snowflake.
Pick up a pack Monday thru Wednesday.
