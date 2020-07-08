Critique Day: Writing Workshop

One way you can improve your creative writing is to participate in critiques and peer reviews. Join us for this special critique workshop for teens rising to 7-12 grade! You may submit your writing anonymously and receive live constructive feedback from your peers. All forms of writing and genres (i.e. short story, children's book, poetry, fanfiction) will be accepted as long as the content is appropriate!

To ensure that everyone participating in this workshop will receive feedback, we ask that you limit your writing excerpt to no more than 3 pages long.

Email teen librarian Michelle Cheng at mcheng@eolib.org to submit your work. The email should include the following information:

Full Name (same used to register) and email.

3-page long writing excerpt for critique

Excerpt should have a title and a code name if you would like to be anonymous

Example: The Songcasters by Sweets213

A paragraph on your work and what you would like to improve

Registration is required to receive the necessary Zoom Meeting information through email.

Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne (mlayne@eolib.org) or Michelle Cheng (mcheng@eolib.org).