Crossover Teen-Tween Event: Camp Half-Blood Training & Trivia

Do you suspect you're a demigod? Is Long Island too far away for you to travel for sanctuary and training?

Have no fear because a bit of the Camp Half-Blood experience is coming to you at the Emmet O'Neal Library for the October Crossover program! Join us for Percy Jackson's Guide to Self-Defense taught by teen librarian Eric Cottingham, son of Hades. We will also have Athena Cabin trivia hosted by children's librarian Tess DeView, daughter of Athena. Registration is appreciated for this event.

Crossover is a program series for younger teens in Grades 5-8. It occurs every 2nd Friday of the month at 6 PM. Some of our most popular Crossover programs have been Escape from Azkaban Breakout, Floats & Strokes, Putt-Putt in the Library, and a Smash Ultimate Tournament. Registration is appreciated for this event.

For more information about Crossover programs, contact Matthew Layne, Tess DeView, or Michelle Cheng.