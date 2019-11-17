Cybersecurity for Tweens and Teens

Geared for girls 6th grade and up and moms - Cybersecurity and marketing professionals share tips on using social media and the web safely.

The internet and social media are wonderful tools that have transformed our world more than anything else in the past 20 years. They can be excellent for interacting socializing and developing friendships. Unfortunately, not everyone using the internet has the best intentions and the truth is there are a lot of creeps out there!

In this Wonder Women talk, Sarah Newton Cyber Analyst at UAB's Cybercrime Forensics Lab/DarkTower, Leigh-Anne Hoffman, Cyber Analyst/Team Lead at DarkTower, Bailey Fuqua, Digital Marketing Strategist, and Nina Iorg, Senior Director lead a discussion on how to develop a personal brand on social media AND how to do it safely.

We promise this will provide good information in an easy to understand format (it won't be boring!). Plus, we have snacks!

Thanks to our Gold level event series sponsor, Sirote & Permutt, PC.

This event starts promptly at 3 pm.