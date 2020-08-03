Dance Exploration - entering 3rd – 6th graders
Children's Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Explore the art of dance through technique in a variety of styles, including Modern Dance, Musical Theatre, Improvisation, Hip Hop and others, as well as lessons in dance history, anatomy, and music. Experience in dance is recommended.
August 3-7 | 9:00am-12:00pm | $120
All camps are led by professional staff in our studios in Homewood.
Camps have been shortened and will not include lunch time together.
Camps will have a smaller number of campers than normal to allow for social distancing as much as possible.
