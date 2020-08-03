Dance Workshop - entering 6th – 12th

Join us for intensive Ballet and Modern technique classes. Conditioning and dance composition basics will be included. Prior dance training is required. Students will be divided into two groups by ability.

August 3-7 | 12:30-4:00pm | $120

All camps are led by professional staff in our studios in Homewood.

Camps have been shortened and will not include lunch time together.

Camps will have a smaller number of campers than normal to allow for social distancing as much as possible.