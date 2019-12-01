Deck The Ham
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209
Brookwood Village is an official destination for “Deck the Ham” – a contest where local Birmingham artists paint holiday-themed murals on windows throughout Birmingham. Shoppers are encouraged to post a picture with their favorite mural on Instagram using #DeckTheHam to help the judges decide on the winner.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, art crawl, Vacation & Holiday