Decorating Face Masks: Craft at Home for Teens
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Craft along with Virginia Brasher as shows us how to sew face masks and decorate them on YouTube! Register to receive a face mask kit in the mail from the O'Neal Library. The YouTube video will be made available on our website in the afternoon of September 25.
Have questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.
