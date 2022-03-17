Dementia Caregiver "Lunch and Learn"
All Saints Episcopal Church 110 West Hawthorne Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
For those that are caregiving for someone with dementia, please join us!
Amanda Bulgarelli, CEO of Positive Approach to Care, will offer informative, uplifting, and practical guidance essential for managing dementia care issues in challenging situations and communications.
Please register by Thursday, March 10, 2022
Cost: $10.00 (includes lunch and materials)
