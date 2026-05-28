Design & Create: Concrete Planters

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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Learn the fundamentals of working with concrete as you design and cast your own custom planters from start to finish. Artist and Vivatia Plant Care Services owner Astrid Jerez will guide you through the process of creating your own planters while learning foundational techniques in concrete, design, and plant styling. Each participant will take home 3–4 unique planters—no experience needed.

Members: $50 | Nonmembers: $55

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Home & Garden, Workshops
2054143950
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