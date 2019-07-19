Diamonds Direct’s Annual Summer Designer Showcase

Diamonds Direct 2800 Cahaba Village Plaza Suite 150, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

On July 19-21, Diamonds Direct is having its annual Summer Designer Showcase!

Open extended hours Friday & Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 12-6pm.

We are hosting a cocktail hour from 5:30-7:30pm on Friday night 7/19 with light bites provided by Ashley Mac’s and live music.

Most importantly, we are hosting some of the industry’s top bridal and fashion jewelry designers and offering 20% savings all weekend long!

