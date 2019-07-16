of Greater Birmingham presents "Discover the Actor in You." Instructor: Martha Haarbauer, Founder, The Seasoned Performers, actors performing statewide. We will experience the basics of acting, starting with some games that allow inexperienced actors to try out some acting skills. Then, we will try participating in a few scenes from a script or we may make up lines to create a scene. We will learn what it takes to make a scene work.
Discover the Actor in You
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
