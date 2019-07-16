Discover the Actor in You

to Google Calendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

of Greater Birmingham presents "Discover the Actor in You." Instructor: Martha Haarbauer, Founder, The Seasoned Performers, actors performing statewide. We will experience the basics of acting, starting with some games that allow inexperienced actors to try out some acting skills. Then, we will try participating in a few scenes from a script or we may make up lines to create a scene. We will learn what it takes to make a scene work.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Discover the Actor in You - 2019-07-16 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Village Living