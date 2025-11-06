DIY Circle Looms

Circle weaving, also known as circular weaving or round weaving, is similar to regular weaving, but it’s done on a round loom instead of a rectangular loom. Join us tonight to use old CDs as an easy DIY loom. You'll be able to experiment with an array of yarns that will give you the means to make your own, unique wall decorations.

CDs, plastic needles, and yarn provided. Light refreshments served. Contact Holley for more information at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org