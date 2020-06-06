Documentary Development

It's never been a better time to make a documentary film. Barriers to entry are lower than ever, and with Hollywood film production on hold, documentaries have become more and more attractive to streaming platforms and beyond. But whether you’re a beginner with an idea you want to refine, or already working on your first, second or even third documentary, this is a chance to learn some essential basics in a one-hour seminar with filmmaker and television programmer, JP Olsen.

Topics covered include:

What do you need to get started?

What makes for a compelling documentary?

How do you identify strong characters?

What are some pitfalls to avoid in your editorial and production process?

What are simple some strategies to avoid legal issues?

Now that you’ve made your film, what’s next?

