OLLI at UA presents DR. JOHN R. DRISH and 19TH CENTURY MEDICINE. Dr. Ross Vaughn will discuss the history of John R. Drish, an infamous physician from the early days of Tuscaloosa, and interpret his contributions to the medical community, and provide perspective of the practice of western medicine in the 19th century. Dr. Ross Vaughn is a physician in Tuscaloosa and involved in the city's historical preservation events for years. All OLLI classes are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus class is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the class session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.