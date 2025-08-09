Dragon Boat Race & Festival

Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Festival brings the most fun and unforgettable experience to the Birmingham area! See how well your team can compete against other local, corporate and community teams to raise awareness for early intervention and autism spectrum disorder.

Want to put together a team? Ask your co-workers, friends, spouses, church members, civic leaders, customers, neighbors, and others to fill your team boat of 20 paddlers (minimum of 8 females per team) plus 1 drummer or 10 paddlers (minimum of 4 females per team) plus 1 drummer. Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing company provides all dragon boats, gear and instruction (including paddles, life jackets, and coaches), plus an experienced steerer to help you along the way.

There is only space for 25 teams so register today! HOW TO REGISTER: click on the COMPETE button to see the team/sponsorship opportunities. You may pay online with a credit card OR mail in your payment to: Mitchell's Place Office of Advancement, 4778 Overton Road, Birmingham, AL 35210.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025 at East Lake Park . Please join us for a nice summer day, some friendly competition, a kids-zone, food trucks, autism information, merchant market, cocktail contest sponsored by Titos, music, and more!