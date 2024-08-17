Dragon Boat Race & Festival

Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Festival brings the most fun and unforgettable experience to the Birmingham area! See how well your team can compete against other local, corporate and community teams to raise awareness for early intervention and autism spectrum disorder.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2024 at East Lake Park from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Please join us for a nice summer day, some friendly competition, a kids-zone, food trucks, autism information, merchant market, Bloody Mary contest, music, and more!