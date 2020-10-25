Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat
to
Mountain Brook Baptist Church 3631 Montevallo Road, , Mountain Brook, Alabama
This year’s Trunk-or-Treat event will be a drive-thru event. Put on your Halloween costumes, drive through our display of trunks in the lower parking lot of the church off Overbrook Road, and collect candy and other prizes! In event of rain, we will move the location to the covered entrances of the church, so you’ll still be able to drive through the trunk display.
Info
Mountain Brook Baptist Church 3631 Montevallo Road, , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Religion & Spirituality