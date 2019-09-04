OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Drug and Non-Drug Methods to Deal With Pain Plus a New Hazard: Vaping;" Wednesdays, September 4, 11, 18, & 25th at 1:30-3 PM.

Sept 4, 11: Nick Doleys, certified nutritional pain mgmt. teacher Sept 4: Non-Drug Treatment of Pain Plus Industry News About Opioids

Sept 11: Foods and Nutritional Guides to Eliminate Pain

Sept 18: Vaping. Kimberly Cook, Councilor, Vestavia Hills and advocate of tobacco/e-cigarette legislation, and Susan Walley, Ph.D., UAB School of Medicine, Pediatrics. What vaping is, why it is attractive to teens, the cycle of addiction, and recent legislation.

Sept 25: Cannabis Oil (CBD). Rhonda Dial, certified nutritionist